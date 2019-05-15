EXCLUSIVE: People with questionable integrity shouldn’t lead, says Mogoeng

The list of candidates the ANC has sent to the National Assembly has divided the party and South Africans as it includes ANC leaders with questionable integrity.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has told Eyewitness News that no one whose integrity is questionable must be allowed to occupy any position of responsibility.

“Nobody who does not have the capacity to do the job should ever be given the responsibility to do that job. Nobody whose integrity is questionable must ever be allowed to occupy a position of responsibility,” said Mogoeng.

He made the comments in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview on Wednesday ahead of receiving the list of designated candidates who will be serving in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Mogoeng is preparing to swear in members of South Africa’s sixth Parliament next week.

The list of candidates the African National Congress has sent to the National Assembly has divided the party and South Africans as it includes ANC leaders with questionable integrity.

Mogoeng said allowing those of ill repute to govern would set a dangerous course for the country.

“If we really want to get rid of corruption it must be a total sweep of all the corruption practitioners, regardless of whether they work for the state or the private sector,” said Mogoeng.

Mogoeng also told EWN he didn’t think ethical leadership was being taken as seriously as it should.

