Is NPA doing enough to fight corruption? I don’t know - Mogoeng

The NPA has for years faced allegations of political interference, with claims that this had led to some cases being shelved.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told Eyewitness News he doesn’t know if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was doing enough to tackle corruption cases.

Mogoeng was speaking exclusively to EWN in a wide-ranging interview.

The prosecuting body was also criticised for only acting on the Special Investigating Unit report on corruption at facilities company Bosasa 10 years after corruption claims emerged.

Mogoeng was asked if he thought the NPA was doing enough to act on cases of corruption.

“I don’t know whether the NPA is doing enough to tackle matters of corruption. I know that there are few cases of corruption that have been sent before the court, whether that’s enough or not is not an answer I am able to provide,” Mogoeng said.

He said if the country wanted to get rid of corruption those involved had to be locked up.

“There has to be a lot of action to address challenges of corruption on a massive scale,” Mogoeng said.

He said the corrupt had become comfortable because they believed they could get away with anything.