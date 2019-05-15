Middendorp plotting to win SA's second-biggest title as Nedbank Cup final looms
Chiefs had yet another disastrous season in league football, going a fourth consecutive year without winning the league title.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp says the squad has put the disappointment of finishing 9th in the Absa Premiership season aside and is plotting to win South Africa’s second biggest title.
Chiefs had yet another disastrous season in league football, going a fourth consecutive year without winning the league title, but they have a golden opportunity to salvage their calamitous season when they take on National First Division side TS Galaxy in the coveted Nedbank Cup Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
The German manager returned to Naturena in December 2018 after Italian Giovanni Solinas was sacked by the club just 5 months into the season in the hope of changing Amakhosi’s ill fortunes and ending the trophy drought.
Middendorp said in the build-up to Saturday the squad would have serious discussions in the background about its league campaign after the cup final.
“Everybody that is responsible must ask themselves if they did enough. It isn’t a one-man show, it is definitely something that the players must go out and work harder on and perform at the highest level. These questions are there, and these questions need to be answered inside and behind closed doors.
“But we now have a big chance to win the second highest competitive trophy in the country. Congratulations to Pitso Mosimane, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns, they fully deserved winning the PSL again and it is now up to us to be in a second position and win the second highest competition inside South Africa.”
The Nedbank Cup final will start at 19:00 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
