Liverpool season deserves a trophy, says Wijnaldum
Jurgen Klopp's men missed out on a first league title in 29 years after being edged out by defending champions Manchester City by just one point but will travel to Madrid for the June 1 European final as favourites.
LONDON - Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool's "wonderful" season deserves to be rewarded with a trophy as they prepare to face Tottenham in the Champions League final after falling agonisingly short in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp's men missed out on a first league title in 29 years after being edged out by defending champions Manchester City by just one point but will travel to Madrid for the 1 June European final as favourites.
Midfielder Wijnaldum told liverpoolfc.com that the club wanted silverware to show for a stunning season in which they finished with 97 points - the third-highest total in Premier League history.
"Overall, I think we had a good season and now is the challenge to finish with a title to make the season complete," said the 28-year-old, who scored twice in Liverpool's jaw-dropping 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
"It would be really sad if we finish the season without a title, especially because I think we were quite consistent this season and we did so good. I think this season deserves one."
Wijnaldum said Liverpool did not have matters in their own hands at the end of the thrilling title race but are back in control with just the Champions League final to come against domestic rivals Spurs.
"It would be really special, especially because this season deserves an end like that," he said, referring to the chance to sign off with a sixth European Cup.
"We're going to do everything to bring it to that end, but it's going to be tough."
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Inside the science of the CAS decision on Caster Semenya
-
Man City face further action over financial fairplay 'breaches'
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one go
-
Unfiltered Kyrgios rips into Djokovic, Nadal in podcast
-
Kenyan runner Wambui fears testosterone rules will end career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.