Lekota's days as Cope leader numbered?

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) general secretary Papi Kganare said that while he denied the Eyewitness News report that some of the party’s leaders plan to remove Mosioua Lekota from his leadership position, he can’t say if the party still has confidence in him.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News reported about plans by some of the party’s leaders to stop Lekota from returning to Parliament.

This after speaking to several party leaders who said they plan to table a motion of no confidence in the Cope leader when the party’s national executive committee meets.

The Cope leaders said that they were not happy with the association Lekota created between the party and minority rights group AfriForum, which they blame for the party’s poor showing at the polls.

When Lekota joined hands with AfriForum last year, his own party was taken by surprise, even his deputy Willie Madisha distanced himself and the executive of Cope from the joint venture.

Eyewitness News understands that Cope leaders plan to use this as the basis to remove Lekota.

But Kganare said it was not true that there are people that want to topple his leader.

“As we speak, there’s nobody who has given the motion of no confidence.”

But when asked if the party has confidence in Lekota, this is how he responded.

“As things stand, he’s our leader.”

He also conceded to Eyewitness News that Lekota should have consulted the party before meeting with AfriForum but says the Cope leader has apologised and promised not to do it again.