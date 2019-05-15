JMPD searching for 3 suspects after Riverlea shooting

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the criminals managed to run away when officers approached them.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police are looking for three suspects who escaped from a crime scene in Riverlea on Wednesday.

It’s understood there was a shooting in the area earlier on Wednesday.

No one was wounded.

“The offices gave chase, and when they reached bushes in Riverlea where the suspects jumped out of the car, one pointed a firearm and officers shot in their direction. All three of the suspects managed to escape,” said Minnaar.