Hanro Liebenberg & Warrick Gelant boost for Bulls
Both players missed last weekend’s loss against the Crusaders due to injury as the Bulls open a four-week tour to Australasia.
CAPE TOWN - Bulls coach Pote Human recalled Hanro Liebenberg and Warrick Gelant in his starting team to play the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.
Gelant comes in for Divan Rossouw at fullback, while Liebenberg takes over from Jannes Kirsten at flank.
Rossouw and Kirsten drop to the bench as utility back and forward respectively, with Dylan Sage and Thembelani Bholi missing out on the opening tour match.
In another change to the pack, Paul Schoeman starts at blindside in place of Marco van Staden, who moves to the bench.
Bulls XV vs Rebels
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
