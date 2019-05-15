View all in Latest
Guardiola beats Klopp to manager of the year award

Guardiola's City retained the Premier League title on Sunday, beating Klopp's Liverpool by a single point at the end of a thrilling title race.

FILE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during his side's English Premier League match against Leicester City on 26 December 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during his side's English Premier League match against Leicester City on 26 December 2018. Picture: AFP
one day ago

LONDON - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola edged out Jurgen Klopp to a trophy for the second time in three days as the Catalan claimed the League Managers' Association manager of the year on Tuesday.

Guardiola's City retained the Premier League title on Sunday, beating Klopp's Liverpool by a single point at the end of a thrilling title race.

Having also won the League Cup earlier in the campaign, Guardiola's side could complete a first ever domestic treble in English football when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola topped the vote ahead of Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has led Spurs to their first ever Champions League final, and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, who finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

