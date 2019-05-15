Gift of the Givers probe origin of new video on abducted SA journalist
The group is investigating the origin of the picture. However, it says the latest footage appears to be a modified version of a video sent to them last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said it was aware of a new video showing abducted photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed.
#ShiraazMohamed Another video of kidnapped SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed surfaces. SZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019
Source: Unknown pic.twitter.com/Aby2qI62Od
In the latest footage, Mohamed mentioned his family, the president, government and Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman, saying they've forgotten about him.
Sooliman said they compared both videos.
“The message is almost similar and there’s nothing new. He doesn’t have a jacket on. He is sitting at a table, unlike the other time when he was sitting on the floor. There’s no guy with a gun. He appears to be in custody.”
Last month, the Gift of the Givers said the captors demanded $1.5 million for his release.
