Gift of the Givers probe origin of new video on abducted SA journalist

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Gift of the Givers probe origin of new video on abducted SA journalist

The group is investigating the origin of the picture. However, it says the latest footage appears to be a modified version of a video sent to them last month.

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com
South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said it was aware of a new video showing abducted photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed.

The group is investigating the origin of the video. However, the group said latest footage appeared to be a modified version of a video sent to them last month.

In the latest footage, Mohamed mentioned his family, the president, government and Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman, saying they've forgotten about him.

Sooliman said they compared both videos.

“The message is almost similar and there’s nothing new. He doesn’t have a jacket on. He is sitting at a table, unlike the other time when he was sitting on the floor. There’s no guy with a gun. He appears to be in custody.”

Last month, the Gift of the Givers said the captors demanded $1.5 million for his release.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA