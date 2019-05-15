Gibson: Rabada, Steyn will be fit for World Cup
Both Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn returned home after picking up injuries during the recent Indian Premier League.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson allayed concerns about the Proteas fast bowlers who are recovering ahead of the World Cup beginning on 30 May 2019.
Both Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn returned home after picking up injuries during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL).
Gibson said they would be fit for the tournament opener against hosts and title favourite England.
"There was an issue with KG [Rabada] and there was an issue with Dale, we feel like that they're on track and there's nothing that people should feel alarmed about. We feel like they're going to make full recoveries and be able to take their place at the World Cup."
South Africa have already lost Anrich Nortje due to injury after the original 15-man squad was announced. He will be replaced by Chris Morris who has the ability to bowl fast.
Morris's presence will also add some meat to what was a very thin batting lower order.
Gibson feels Morris must make his impact with the ball in his hands more so than the willow.
"He's a good seamer, he's a quality seamer. In the past, we've seen him as an allrounder but he's also a quality seam bowler, which when the time comes, we will need him to produce."
Another concern is the form of Hashim Amla as the veteran also struggles with family matters at home. Amla was recently given permission to leave the Cape Cobras squad during the CSA T0 Challenge. He went to work on his game with Proteas batting coach Dale Benkenstein.
Amla averages just under 50 in ODI cricket while he boasts an impressive average of 55 in English conditions.
Gibson had no problem with Amla removing himself from the T20 competition.
"Any cricketer in England, batsman especially, trying to score off every ball tend to give their wicket away. We've seen Hash make huge amounts of runs before and he's got his own way of going about it, so we felt it was important to give him the space to do that and get him away from that T20 environment."
Gibson said that Amla’s training programme has been very focused.
"He's been working on his technical stuff with Benkenstein around the conditions of batting in England, the swinging new ball in England. He's done it many times before, knows what it's all about, so I felt it was important to give him the space to do that. There was no real drama over removing him from that T20 atmosphere."
