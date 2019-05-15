Gender Equality Commission to engage ANC over its premiers

The ruling party announced its premier candidates for seven provinces on Monday, with five male premier candidates and only two females, Sisi Ntombela for the Free State and Refilwe Mtsweni for Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for Gender Equality said that it would soon engage the African National Congress (ANC) over the appointment of fewer women in the party's list of premier candidates.

The governing party said that it would reveal its North West candidate in due course.

The commission has lashed out at the ANC for flouting its internal processes by overlooking women for senior positions.

The gender lobby group's Javu Baloyi said that the ruling party must keep to its promises.

The ANC Women's League has also expressed its disappointment over the matter.