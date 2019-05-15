Gender Equality Commission accuses ANC of disregarding own policies

The party announced five male premier candidates with only two females, Sisi Ntombela for the Free State and Refilwe Mtsweni for Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for Gender Equality has lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC), accusing the party of disregarding its own policies.

This after the party announced its premier candidates for seven provinces.

The governing party said that it would reveal North West candidate in due cause.

The party has gender parity as one of its policies but failed to adhere to that policy with the announcement.

The ANCWL had previously called on the party to ensure that half of the eight premiers were women.

The ANC's NEC has, however, agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, 60% of the provincial executive or MECs would consist of women.

The commission’s Javu Baloyi said they were disappointed.

“This is a step backwards. We’ve signed commitment as a country; we’ve to make sure that we elevate our country and make sure that we address the issue of gender equality.

“Political parties, particularly those that are in government are not adhering to that and it’s worrying.”

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.