Five due in court after crashed truck looted in De Doorns

The truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle from a footbridge over the N1 on Sunday, causing him to lose control.

CAPE TOWN - Five people are expected in the dock on Wednesday after they allegedly looted a truck that had come under attack in the De Doorns area.

The truck, containing clothing, was then looted.

The five will face theft charges when they appear in court. They haven’t been linked to the truck driver’s death.

A culpable homicide charge was initially registered, but this was later changed to murder.

The investigation into who caused the truck driver’s death continues, as arrests have yet to be made.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said that two more trucks were stoned in the same area this week following Sunday’s attack.

