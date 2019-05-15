Five due in court after crashed truck looted in De Doorns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Five due in court after crashed truck looted in De Doorns

The truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle from a footbridge over the N1 on Sunday, causing him to lose control.

A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Five people are expected in the dock on Wednesday after they allegedly looted a truck that had come under attack in the De Doorns area.

The truck driver died when a rock was hurled at his vehicle from a footbridge over the N1 on Sunday, causing him to lose control.

The truck, containing clothing, was then looted.

The five will face theft charges when they appear in court. They haven’t been linked to the truck driver’s death.
A culpable homicide charge was initially registered, but this was later changed to murder.

The investigation into who caused the truck driver’s death continues, as arrests have yet to be made.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said that two more trucks were stoned in the same area this week following Sunday’s attack.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA