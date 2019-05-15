Don't judge Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson on family connections - FF Plus

Speaking to Nicolaus Bauer on the Xolani Gwala Show, FF Plus election campaign manager Wouter Wessels said people must be judged on who they are.

JOHANNESBURG - The grandson of the architect of apartheid Hendrik Verwoerd is on his way to Parliament, courtesy of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

Wynand Boshoff, son of Orania founder Carel Boshoff and an FF Plus leader in the Northern Cape, has scored a seat in the National Assembly after the party's growth in last week's general elections.

Speaking to Nicolaus Bauer on the Xolani Gwala Show, FF Plus election campaign manager Wouter Wessels said people must be judged on who they are.

"He cares about South Africa and is a strong fighter for equal rights and a better future. Judge him on that and not his family connections. It is not fair to judge him on his family connections.

"It was no secret that he was on our list. It was published in newspapers and social media."

Wessels said even though the FF Plus is a party for everyone, all its members of Parliament are white.

