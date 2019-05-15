Family of murdered security guard appeal for help to bring body home

Ernest Kanzi moved to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape to make a living to support his family. He was stabbed to death at Woodlands High School over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a security guard who was stabbed to death at a Mitchells Plain school says they are having difficulties to come up with the money to get his body back home to the Eastern Cape.

Ernest Kanzi moved to Cape Town to make a living to support his family.

He found work as a security guard, hired by the school governing body of Woodlands High School.

The 35-year-old man was, however, stabbed to death on the school grounds over the weekend.

His sister-in-law, Nikelwa Tshonepi, said the family doesn’t know how they are going to get his body back home, and they’re trying to raise the funds.

“The mortuary fees and transport back to the Eastern Cape alone is R12,000,” Tshonepi said.

Two months ago, police confiscated weapons and contraband during a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School, where violence was a concern.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)