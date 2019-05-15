eThekwini Mayor Gumede must be given time to clear name, says KZN govt

Gumede handed herself over to the Hawks on Tuesday, along with African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) regional deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu, over their alleged involvement in tender fraud amounting to R208 million.

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government said that eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused must be given time to clear their names.

They were granted R50,000 bail each in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

In August, they will join nine others in the dock linked to the same matter.

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi said: “We’re a country that believes in the supreme Constitution and it’s important that as a law-abiding country, everything that we do, whether as representatives of government or in our private capacity, fall within the ambit of that law.

“And anything else that falls outside of that ambit of law, we’ve to answer for.”