Eskom remains open to aid Zim with electricity supply

Zimbabweans are grappling with the worst rolling blackouts in three years, with households, businesses and industries, including mines, left without electricity for up to eight hours a day.

one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said that it remained open to assisting Zimbabwe with electricity supply because the country is already a customer.

Zimbabweans are grappling with the worst rolling blackouts in three years, with households, businesses and industries, including mines, left without electricity for up to eight hours a day.

It's been reported that Zimbabwe will make arrangements to increase power imports from Mozambique and South Africa to help stave off load shedding.

Eskom currently supplies Zimbabwe with 50 megawatts of electricity but said it hasn't been approached to supply any more at this stage.

The utility's Naresh Singh said that they would help if they could.

“They’re customers of ours and we’ve to deal with them, as we do with others, we’ve to listen to their concerns and to see whether there might be an opportunity for us to be able to assist.

“But we’ll not do that without giving due consideration to our operational capability.”

