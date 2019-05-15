England captain Morgan banned from 4th Pakistan ODI for slow over-rate
Morgan was sanctioned after World Cup hosts and favourites England took around four hours to bowl their 50 overs in a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday.
BRISTOL - England will have to find a new captain for the fourth one-day international against Pakistan on Friday after skipper Eoin Morgan was banned from the match by the International Cricket Council for a slow over-rate offence.
He was also fined 40 percent of his match fee and his players 20 percent of theirs after match referee Richie Richardson ruled England were two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration.
As Morgan had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados ODI against the West Indies on 22 February, this latest incident constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period and so led to a one-game ban.
"The suspension means Morgan will miss the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday," said an ICC statement issued on Wednesday.
England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded for breaching level one of the ICC's code of conduct relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match" when smashing his stumps in frustration after he was bowled for a match-winning 128 in Bristol.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bairstow.
England are 2-0 up in the series heading into the fourth match at Trent Bridge. Rain forced the first match of the series to be abandoned after just 19 overs had been bowled.
