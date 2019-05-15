Duduzane Zuma expected to take stand in culpable homicide trial
The former president's son was involved in a car crash in 2014 when his Porsche collided with a taxi in Sandton, killing passenger Phumzile Dube.
JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma has arrived at the Randburg Magistrates Court where police have put up a heavy presence.
He is expected to testify in a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving.
His Porsche rammed into a minibus taxi on 1 February 2014, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube, while another victim Nanki Mashaba, who was injured, later died in hospital.
The court has ruled that Mashaba’s death was due to pre-existing conditions.
In March, the court dismissed an application by the defence to have Zuma's case struck off the roll.
Having considered the evidence against Zuma, the court found he does have a culpable homicide and negligent driving case to answer to.
At a previous court appearance this year, the defence placed it on the record that they intend to call Zuma, an expert and an independent witness.
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel is happy the case is finally getting into the merits.
"We believe that Mr DuduZane Zuma will be in the dock and he will have to testify today, so we are looking forward to hearing his side of the story. But I think, at this stage, we would want to commend the Dube family and Advocate Gerrie Nel and his team at AfriForum... if it wasn't for their perseverance we would not have had the situation today where Mr Zuma is held accountable for his deeds."
