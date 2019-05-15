Diesel leak prompts evacuation at SABC’s Radio Park

In a statement, the public broadcaster said there was a power outage, which resulted in the internal system switching to a back-up generator.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio Park in Auckland Park were evacuated after a diesel leak in the multi-storey building.

“The SABC, as a precautionary measure, ensured that employees from the Radio Park building were safely evacuated as we take the health and safety of our staff seriously,” said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

The SABC said this led to the diesel tank overflowing.