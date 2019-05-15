View all in Latest
Go

Diesel leak prompts evacuation at SABC’s Radio Park

In a statement, the public broadcaster said there was a power outage, which resulted in the internal system switching to a back-up generator.

FILE: Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
23 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio Park in Auckland Park were evacuated after a diesel leak in the multi-storey building.

“The SABC, as a precautionary measure, ensured that employees from the Radio Park building were safely evacuated as we take the health and safety of our staff seriously,” said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the public broadcaster said there was a power outage, which resulted in the internal system switching to a back-up generator.

The SABC said this led to the diesel tank overflowing.

