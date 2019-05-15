DA to probe drop in WC support as it looks ahead to 2021 elections

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela took full responsibility of the party's declining support.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is analysing its decline in support following last week’s elections.

The party’s support in the province dropped by 4%.

But with the focus now on the municipal elections in 2021, Madikizela said they would correct their mistakes.

“We don’t want to speculate. We are doing proper analysis to understand what led to the decline in support. If we speculate, as analysts have done, we will create interventions in the wrong areas.”

He said the party would conduct its own investigation and not follow the advice of analysts.

The DA wants to make changes to the party that will bring back lost support.

