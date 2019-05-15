View all in Latest
DA to probe drop in WC support as it looks ahead to 2021 elections

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela took full responsibility of the party's declining support.

DA Western Cape Premier Candidate Alan Winde, MEC for Housing Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for Social Development Albert Fritz and MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
DA Western Cape Premier Candidate Alan Winde, MEC for Housing Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for Social Development Albert Fritz and MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is analysing its decline in support following last week’s elections.

The party’s support in the province dropped by 4%.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela took full responsibility of the party's declining support.

But with the focus now on the municipal elections in 2021, Madikizela said they would correct their mistakes.

“We don’t want to speculate. We are doing proper analysis to understand what led to the decline in support. If we speculate, as analysts have done, we will create interventions in the wrong areas.”

He said the party would conduct its own investigation and not follow the advice of analysts.

The DA wants to make changes to the party that will bring back lost support.

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing support

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

