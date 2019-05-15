D6 committee open to discussing restitution matters with Land Reform Dept
Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been ordered to appear before the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Minister will have much to answer to in a District Six land claim case before the courts this week.
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been ordered to appear before the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
In the meantime, there have been two court submissions, one from the minister and the other from representatives for the land claimants.
If the affidavits from Nkoana-Mashabane and the District Six Working Committee is anything to go by, the restitution case could become even more complicated.
Nkoana-Mashabane made several claims, like the fact that there's been no further consultations with the committee since February.
She said her department did all it could to adhere to a November 2018 court ruling ordering it to come up with a proper plan to provide restitution.
But the committee's Shahied Ajam refuted the claims. Ajam said the minister and her department did not extend an invitation to meet.
Ajam added the group was open to sitting down with the department to discuss any issues related to restitution.
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.