D6 committee open to discussing restitution matters with Land Reform Dept

Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been ordered to appear before the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Minister will have much to answer to in a District Six land claim case before the courts this week.

In the meantime, there have been two court submissions, one from the minister and the other from representatives for the land claimants.

If the affidavits from Nkoana-Mashabane and the District Six Working Committee is anything to go by, the restitution case could become even more complicated.

Nkoana-Mashabane made several claims, like the fact that there's been no further consultations with the committee since February.

She said her department did all it could to adhere to a November 2018 court ruling ordering it to come up with a proper plan to provide restitution.

But the committee's Shahied Ajam refuted the claims. Ajam said the minister and her department did not extend an invitation to meet.

Ajam added the group was open to sitting down with the department to discuss any issues related to restitution.