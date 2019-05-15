Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
BRAAMFONTEIN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is receiving the candidate lists for Members of Parliament from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at the Constitutional Court.
A total 830 candidates have been put forward by the IEC as candidates for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures for the next five years.
WATCH: IEC hands over MP candidate lists
#IECList Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has announced that the first sitting of the National Assembly will be on the 22 May 2019. While the NCOP will first sit on 23 May 2019. Both day will be used to swear in the members of the respective houses. AN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2019
Parliament is expected to use the list created after last week's election results to help it prepare for next week’s swearing-in ceremony.
The sixth Parliament will officially begin next week and at the centre of this will be the allocation of seats to MPs based on party lists.
South Africa has a bicameral Parliament with two houses.
The National Assembly is the house directly elected by voters, while the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is elected by legislatures which sends delegates to look after its interests.
As far as the ANC is concerned, it has exactly 200 members coming from the party's national to national list.
The other 200 members are sourced from province to national lists, which vary in size.
More to follow.
