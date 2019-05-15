Chief Justice Moegoeng to receive list of new MPs today
The sixth Parliament will officially begin next week and at the centre of this will be the allocation of seats to MPs based on party lists.
CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will on Wednesday receive the list of MPs heading to Parliament following last week’s elections.
Parliament is expected to use the list to help it prepare for next week’s swearing-in ceremony.
South Africa has a bicameral Parliament with two houses.
The National Assembly is the house directly elected by voters, while the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is elected by legislatures which sends delegates to look after its interests.
As far as the ANC is concerned, it has exactly 200 members coming from the party's national to national list.
The other 200 members are sourced from province to national lists, which vary in size.
KwaZulu-Natal has the most with 80. However, only 230 will be chosen from these lists to make up the ANC's seat allocation that will form the party's caucus.
The question now is whether those compromised individuals who find themselves on the lists will be allowed to join Parliament by the governing party.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
