Britney Spears may never perform again, says manager

The Piece Of Me hitmaker’s longtime manager, Rudolph, has claimed that it will be a long time until the singer - who recently completed a 30-day stint at an unnamed facility after she became “distraught” over her father Jamie’s ongoing health battle, which began when he ruptured his colon last November - ever sets foot on a stage again, and possibly never.

He told TMZ: “As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

Spears appeared in front of a judge on 10 May and alleged that her father Jamie - who has controlled her finances and life since her breakdown in 2007 - committed her to a mental health facility against her will last month and forcing her to take drugs.

There is now a social media campaign called “#FreeBritney”, which was set up by her fans in a bid to free her of her conservatorship.

A source previously revealed Spears has “come such a long way” during her time in a mental health facility and can’t wait to spend time with her sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, when their summer break starts.

A source said: “When she was in the facility, Spears spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did. She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can’t wait for their summer break to begin. While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Spears missed her routine and just being in her own bed.

“She has come such a long way. She’s had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father, she made the decision to get help and she’s very proud of that.”