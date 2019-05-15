Beware of conmen posing as prophets, Joburg police warn residents

A woman was robbed of her cellphone in the Johannesburg CBD after a conman claimed her device was possessed by demons.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents are being warned to look out for people posing as prophets who are robbing their victims of their valuables.

She was then asked to hand over her cellphone so that it could be prayed for.

Johannesburg Central SAPS communications officer Xoli Mbele said the victim was also sent to a shop, and upon her return, the fake prophet had vanished.

“She’s not the first victim to come forward to our police station to report such an incident. We’ve asked the community members to be aware of strangers they meet on the streets of Johannesburg,” said Mbele.