Beaufort West still facing water crisis despite rainfall
The Beaufort West Municipality said three reservoirs were in good positions at 56%, 72% and 46% capacity.
CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West Municipality said that the water crisis in the area persists, despite recent rainfall.
The town's main water supply, the Gamkapoort Dam, is currently at 44%. At this time last year, it was completely dry.
The Beaufort West Municipality said three reservoirs were in good positions at 56%, 72% and 46% capacity. At the same time, at least 25 boreholes were in operation, according to the municipality.
Mayor Noel Constable said a decision was made to relax water restrictions from phase 4 to 3 following a meeting of the mayoral committee this week.
“We received on about 20mm of water in Beaufort West, but in the catchment area we received about 58mm.”
He said there would be no water shedding at night.
“We need more funding to do this. National Treasury will be involved in this process.”
Constable said the municipality was in communication with local and national government for long-term interventions, which includes a pipeline which to pump water into the Gamka Dam.
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
South Africa's complaints about banks laid bare
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.