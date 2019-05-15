Beaufort West still facing water crisis despite rainfall

The Beaufort West Municipality said three reservoirs were in good positions at 56%, 72% and 46% capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West Municipality said that the water crisis in the area persists, despite recent rainfall.

The town's main water supply, the Gamkapoort Dam, is currently at 44%. At this time last year, it was completely dry.

The Beaufort West Municipality said three reservoirs were in good positions at 56%, 72% and 46% capacity. At the same time, at least 25 boreholes were in operation, according to the municipality.

Mayor Noel Constable said a decision was made to relax water restrictions from phase 4 to 3 following a meeting of the mayoral committee this week.

“We received on about 20mm of water in Beaufort West, but in the catchment area we received about 58mm.”

He said there would be no water shedding at night.

“We need more funding to do this. National Treasury will be involved in this process.”

Constable said the municipality was in communication with local and national government for long-term interventions, which includes a pipeline which to pump water into the Gamka Dam.