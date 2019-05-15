Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha case referred for private mediation
The pair made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The case between singer Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane and her boyfriend Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has been referred for private mediation.
In March, Simelane posted a live video on her Instagram page showing Maphumulo assaulting her during an argument.
Both entertainers subsequently opened criminal cases against each other, citing abuse.
Maphumulo has dropped assault charges against Simelane.
He had laid a counter-charge of assault against her after she opened a case against him following the altercation.
On Wednesday, state prosecutor Ndoda January said the referral for mediation had been agreed to by both parties.
Charges of assault against Maphumulo remain but it is believed they may be dropped if the matter is resolved.
Judge Navi Pillay gave a stern warning to both parties to arrive on time in court on the day after Simelane arrived late on Tuesday, having been delayed at another trial.
"The matter has now been postponed to 11 June 2019 at 8:30pm. Should any of the two of you fail to arrive on time, warrants for your arrest will be issued."
The matter was postponed to allow the couple to attend private meditation and counselling through NGO Families South Africa.
An unrelated case of domestic assault against Simelane in which she, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and fellow artist Thobeka 'Tipcee' Ndaba were alleged to have physically attacked a Durban woman in March was postponed to 31 May.
#BabesWodumo The charges of assault against Maphumulo remain, however it is believed that the charges may be dropped if the matter is resolved Famsa.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2019
The matter has now been postponed to 11 June at the Pinetown magistrate's court.
Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/lBogNtoGRE
