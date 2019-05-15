Ayo exec should not be punished for telling truth – Judge Mpati

Senior executive Abdul Malick Salie gave evidence against the company's Iqbal Survé, claiming he instructed them to inflate the value of Ayo to attract investment from the PIC.

JOHANNESBURG - Commission chair Judge Lex Mpati said he hoped Ayo Technologies senior executive Abdul Malick Salie would not face repercussions for giving testimony.

Salie gave evidence against the company's Iqbal Survé, claiming he instructed them to inflate the value of Ayo to attract investment from the PIC.

The corporation invested over R4.3 billion into the company before its listing on the JSE in 2017.

The JSE now wants external audits.

Judge Mpati said Salie should not be punished for telling the truth.

“I know there might be consequences in terms of the evidence you’ve given. It has thrown light on many aspects, particularly Ayo, and we thank you in this regard.”