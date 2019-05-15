'Avengers: Endgame' up for 4 gongs at MTV Movie + TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are out ahead of the ceremony on 17 June.

LONDON - The MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are out ahead of the ceremony on 17 June. Avengers: Endgame has been nominated for four gongs at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 2019 fantasy sci-fi blockbuster has the potential to come out on top at the forthcoming event, including walking away with the prestigious Best Movie prize, after finding itself among four categories with the likes of Shazam, BlacKkKlansman and Captain Marvel.

The Best Movie award is for anyone's taking as Avengers will go up against Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Us and BlacKkKlansman.

Robert Downey Jr. - who plays Iron Man - will also be hoping to score the Best Hero accolade for the movie but, before he can add the trophy to his cabinet, he'll have to beat off stiff competition from Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Game of Throne's Maisie Williams, Shazam!'s Zachary Levi and BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington.

The Best Villain category is equally as strong with Jodie Comer's Villanelle fromKilling Eve, Joseph Fiennes Commander Fred Waterford from The Handmaid's Tale, Josh Brolin's portrayal of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Lupita Nyong'o's Red in Us and Penn Badgley's creepy Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series You all up for nomination.

Sandra Bullock has been recognised and awarded with a nomination in the Best Performance in a Movie section for her portrayal of Malorie in Bird Box, but is up against the likes of Lady Gaga's Ally in A Star is Born, Lupita's Red in Us, Amandla Stenberg's Starr Carter in The Hate U Give and Rami Malek's depiction of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Game of Thrones has found itself up for a number of awards this year too - including Best Performance in a Show and Best Fight - but producers are no doubt hoping it'll bag Best Show.

This year's ceremony will also see three new categories - Best Real-Life Hero, Most Meme-able Moment and Reality Royalty - in the hope of switching things up a little.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on June 17.

The full list of nominees for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards are as follows;

Best Movie

'Avengers: Endgame'

'BlacKkKlansman'

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

'Us'

Best Show

'Big Mouth'

'Game of Thrones'

'Riverdale'

'Schitt's Creek'

'The Haunting of Hill House'

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - 'The Hate U Give'

Lady Gaga (Ally) - 'A Star Is Born'

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - 'Us'

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - 'Bird Box'

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - 'Game of Thrones'

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) - 'Jane the Virgin'

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) - 'The Chi'

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) - 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - 'Captain Marvel'

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - 'BlacKkKlansman'

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - 'Game of Thrones'

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - 'Shazam!'

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - 'Killing Eve'

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - 'Avengers: Endgame'

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - 'Us'

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - 'You'

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - 'Riverdale'

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - 'Aquaman'

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - 'Sex Education'

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) - 'Venom'

Reality Royalty

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

'The Bachelor'

'The Challenge'

'Vanderpump Rules'

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Dan Levy (David Rose) - 'Schitt's Creek'

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - 'Big Mouth'

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - 'Little'

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - 'Shazam!'

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - 'Five Feet Apart'

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - 'Pose'

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - 'Sex Education'

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Best Fight

'Avengers: Endgame' - Captain America vs. Thanos

'Captain Marvel' - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

'Game of Thrones' - Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

'RBG' - Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

'WWE Wrestlemania' - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold - Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Roman Reigns - WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG

Serena Williams - Being Serena

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) - 'Hereditary'

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) - 'The Curse of La Llorona'

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) - 'Halloween'

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - 'Bird Box'

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) - 'The Haunting of Hill House'

Best Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal'

'McQueen'

'Minding the Gap'

'RBG'

'Surviving R. Kelly'

Best Host

Gayle King - 'CBS This Morning'

Nick Cannon - 'Wild 'n Out'

Nick Cannon - 'The Masked Singer'

RuPaul - 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Trevor Noah - 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

Most Meme-able Moment

'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' - The Lilo Dance

'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - Ray J's Hat

'RBG' - The Notorious RBG

'RuPaul's Drag Race' - Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

'The Bachelor' - Colton Underwood jumps the fence