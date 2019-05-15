ATM’s Mzwanele Manyi says he’s not going to Parliament

President of the African Transformation Movement Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu will represent the ATM in the National Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - African Transformation Movement (ATM) head of policy Mzwanele Manyi said he would not be representing the party in Parliament.

Party president Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu, a former Eastern Cape African National Congress MEC, will represent ATM in the National Assembly.

“This has never been about me, it’s been about ATM. I'm not with the party to try and be in Parliament, this was because I believe in what the party stands for.”

Manyi is a former government spin doctor whose links to the controversial Gupta family have been widely documented.



Manyi, who also headed the now defunct TV channel ANN7 after the Guptas, said his sole focus would be on coordinating the party’s policy position.

He thanked South Africans for voting for the fledgeling movement.

He said the party would now focus on the local government elections.

Parliament will see a record number of 14 parties represented when the National Assembly convenes for the first time after the election.

Since the first democratic elections, 13 parties have held seats in Parliament, but some failed to attract enough votes to secure their return.

These include the African People’s Convention, whose president Themba Godi has for the past 10 years been the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The newcomers in Parliament are Patricia de Lille’s Good party and ATM, with two seats each, and the Muslim party Al Jama-ah, with one.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)