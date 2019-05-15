ATM’s Mzwanele Manyi says he’s not going to Parliament
President of the African Transformation Movement Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu will represent the ATM in the National Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG - African Transformation Movement (ATM) head of policy Mzwanele Manyi said he would not be representing the party in Parliament.
Party president Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu, a former Eastern Cape African National Congress MEC, will represent ATM in the National Assembly.
“This has never been about me, it’s been about ATM. I'm not with the party to try and be in Parliament, this was because I believe in what the party stands for.”
Manyi is a former government spin doctor whose links to the controversial Gupta family have been widely documented.
Manyi, who also headed the now defunct TV channel ANN7 after the Guptas, said his sole focus would be on coordinating the party’s policy position.
He thanked South Africans for voting for the fledgeling movement.
He said the party would now focus on the local government elections.
Parliament will see a record number of 14 parties represented when the National Assembly convenes for the first time after the election.
Since the first democratic elections, 13 parties have held seats in Parliament, but some failed to attract enough votes to secure their return.
These include the African People’s Convention, whose president Themba Godi has for the past 10 years been the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
The newcomers in Parliament are Patricia de Lille’s Good party and ATM, with two seats each, and the Muslim party Al Jama-ah, with one.
Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.