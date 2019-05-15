ANCYL: Call for Zandile Gumede to resign not an attack on her
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede handed herself over to police on Tuesday, alongside regional deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu, on charges relating to tender fraud worth R208 million.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the eThekwini region says Zandile Gumede should be given space to deal with charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud leveled against her.
The league said that Gumude, who was released on R50,000 bail, should resign from her mayoral position and deal with the charges.
Gumede handed herself over to police on Tuesday, alongside regional deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu, on charges relating to tender fraud worth R208 million.
Some of Gumede's bail condition include no communication with operations or staff of the eThekwini Metro administration, among others.
The ANCYL in the region said that its call for Gumede to resign was not an attack on the mayor.
The leagues Thinta Cibane says: “It’s this kind of things that the ANC needs to shield itself from and now the unfortunate part is that her being there is going to stop that from happening and cast bad lies on us, that we deliver as the ANC.”
The ANC in eThekwini has also weighed in, urging the public to allow the legal process to take to unfold.
Gumede and her co-accused are expected to appear in court again in August.
