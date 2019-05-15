ANC WC treasurer suspended over R1 mln Survé donation
The ANC has remained tight-lipped over claims that senior party leaders fought tooth and nail over who should manage election money.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape treasurer-general Maurencia Gillion has been suspended pending an investigation into party funding from media owner Iqbal Survé.
Gillion is at the centre of a probe into a R1 million donation from the Sekunjalo chairperson towards the party’s election campaign.
The ANC subsequently returned the money.
“We’ve also decided to suspend the membership of the treasurer while issues around the donation are being thoroughly investigated,” ANC Western Cape spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said.
This comes as the Western Cape ANC deals with fresh internal divisions over the handling of its election campaign finances.
Eyewitness News is in possession of letters that show weeks before the elections provincial leaders were at odds over who should manage the money.
On election day last week, the ANC recorded its worst result since 1994 with only 28% of the vote in the province.
The ANC has remained tight-lipped over claims that senior party leaders fought tooth and nail over who should manage election money.
However, letters between senior provincial leaders show there was friction.
Provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool was unhappy with a decision that provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs handled all resources, including T-shirts and other monies.
In a letter, Jacobs told Rasool that all transactions were to be made through the provincial office and its office bearers.
He argued this was in line with national policy.
Rasool, however, argued that would have had a negative impact on the ANC's election campaign in the province.
Jacobs had not responded to a request for comment, while ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said only top leadership could respond.
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his Cabinet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.