ANC WC treasurer suspended over R1 mln Survé donation

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape treasurer-general Maurencia Gillion has been suspended pending an investigation into party funding from media owner Iqbal Survé.

Gillion is at the centre of a probe into a R1 million donation from the Sekunjalo chairperson towards the party’s election campaign.

The ANC subsequently returned the money.

“We’ve also decided to suspend the membership of the treasurer while issues around the donation are being thoroughly investigated,” ANC Western Cape spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said.

This comes as the Western Cape ANC deals with fresh internal divisions over the handling of its election campaign finances.

Eyewitness News is in possession of letters that show weeks before the elections provincial leaders were at odds over who should manage the money.

On election day last week, the ANC recorded its worst result since 1994 with only 28% of the vote in the province.

The ANC has remained tight-lipped over claims that senior party leaders fought tooth and nail over who should manage election money.

However, letters between senior provincial leaders show there was friction.

Provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool was unhappy with a decision that provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs handled all resources, including T-shirts and other monies.

In a letter, Jacobs told Rasool that all transactions were to be made through the provincial office and its office bearers.

He argued this was in line with national policy.

Rasool, however, argued that would have had a negative impact on the ANC's election campaign in the province.

Jacobs had not responded to a request for comment, while ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said only top leadership could respond.