Alex residents accuse CoJ of misleading SAHRC over renewal project
The commission has been hearing evidence from Alexandra residents and the city on the matter.
JOHANNESBURG – Some Alexandra residents have accused the city of Johannesburg of misleading the Human Rights Commission looking into possible maladministration and improper conduct relating to Alex Renewal Project.
The commission has been hearing evidence from residents and the city.
The investigation was commissioned after residents embarked on a series of protests demanding better services during a shutdown campaign more than a month ago.
On Monday, residents relived their service delivery issues, accusing the government of having failed them for years and on Tuesday, city officials rubbished the claims, saying it was doing all that it could to improve the lives of the residents.
City manager Ndivhoniswa Lukhwareni told the inquiry that that service delivery was their core business.
“There were talks made about regression and cemetery and the people were there.”
However, Phumzile Sithole said that Lukhwareni was being dishonest.
“Nothing has been happening; there’s a number of projects where money has been taken away from Alex into different areas of the city. I just feel like they’re being disingenuous and dishonest.”
Meanwhile, the hearing continues on Wednesday with more testimony from the city and senior government officials from Gauteng.
