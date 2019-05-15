5 parties contest by-elections in NMB's northern wards

Two wards became vacant after the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled in December last year that they needed to be contested.

CAPE TOWN – The general elections are barely a week old and a by-election will be held in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The newly-formed Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party will join the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance, African Christian Democratic Party, and Patriotic Alliance, in contesting by-elections in Nelson Mandela Bay's northern areas.

This after two former DA councillors joined the ANC.

Both wards are DA strongholds.