5 important quotes from Chief Justice Mogoeng

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeong has frank opinions on a range of topical issues in South Africa including corruption in government, ethical leadership, racism and crime.

Mogoeng chatted to Eyewitness News senior reporter Clement Manyathela on Wednesday, the same day he received the candidate lists for members of Parliament and other legislatures from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) at the Constitutional Court.

Here are five key things he said during the interview.

ON THE LAND ISSUE

"It's not an overnight issue. It's a project that needs to be closely monitored."

ON TACKLING RACISM IN SOUTH AFRICA

"We've left everything to its own devices. There is no deliberate way that ensures that there are principles synonymous with being a South African."

ON ETHICAL LEADERSHIP AND HOLDING LEADERS TO ACCOUNT

"I don't think we have taken ethical leadership and truthfulness as principles as seriously as possible."

MESSAGE TO LEADERS

"All of us... serve at the mercy of the people of South Africa and serve for the benefit of the people of South Africa. South Africans must hold accountable anyone who does anything unacceptable."

ON CONFIDENCE IN THE NEW ADMINISTRATION IMPROVING STATE INSTITUTIONS

"Confident is too true a word. I am hopeful. I am hopeful that all institutions of the state will be strengthened and left alone to do their work."