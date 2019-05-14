View all in Latest
World Hypertension Day: 4 out of 10 adults worldwide have high blood pressure

A Wits University study indicates between 42 and 54% of South Africans are sufferers.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Hypertension Day this week, the Southern African Hypertension Society says four out of ten adults worldwide have high blood pressure and only 50% are aware of it.

“With World Hypertension Day on 17 May, all of us should have our blood pressure checked. Knowing if you have hypertension is key to avoiding sudden illness or death," said the Western Cape health department's Sandra Maritz.

"Check your high blood pressure at least once a year by visiting your nearest clinic. The test is free and knowing you have hypertension and acting thereon can be lifesaving,” she said.

A University of the Witwatersrand study indicates between 42% and 54% of South Africans are sufferers.

