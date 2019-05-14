WCED to beef up security at Mitchells Pain school after security guard’s murder

The man was stabbed to death at Woodlands Secondary School on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it would ensure a Mitchells Plain school beefs up security after a guard was killed over the weekend.

The guard was found dead in the school's security office at around 6:30am in the morning with stab wounds to his chest.

According to the WCED, he last made contact with his control room just after 5am on Sunday morning.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said two security cameras were stolen.

“We are deeply saddened by the alleged murder of a security guard at Woodlands Secondary School. It is extremely concerning that this has happened on the school premises.”

In March, police confiscated weapons, dagga, cigarettes and handcuffs during a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)