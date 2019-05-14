WCED to beef up security at Mitchells Pain school after security guard’s murder

-
NPA's Batohi wants answers after withdrawal of case against ANC EC leaderLocal
-
Trash found littering ocean floor in deepest-ever sub diveWorld
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
WCED to beef up security at Mitchells Pain school after security guard’s murderLocal
-
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'Politics
-
Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inaugurationLocal
-
NPA's Batohi wants answers after withdrawal of case against ANC EC leaderLocal
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
WCED to beef up security at Mitchells Pain school after security guard’s murderLocal
-
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'Politics
-
Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inaugurationLocal
-
eThekwini Mayor hands herself over to Hawks in connection with corruption caseLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inaugurationLocal
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiersPolitics
-
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumoursPolitics
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
SA has no 'capacity' for digital voting - expertsPolitics
-
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
-
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'Politics
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positionsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analystPolitics
-
ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidatesPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share schemeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
-
Rand falls on risk aversion as US-China trade war heats upBusiness
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
-
Pakistan to get $6bn from IMF over the next three yearsWorld
Popular Topics
-
Tearful Felicity Huffman admits role in US college admissions scandalLifestyle
-
Will Smith says son inspired him to pick Aladdin roleLifestyle
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97Lifestyle
-
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
-
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
-
Uefa panel to recommend Man City Champions League ban - reportSport
-
Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian OpenSport
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the seasonSport
-
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
-
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
Popular Topics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
WCED to beef up security at Mitchells Pain school after security guard’s murder
The man was stabbed to death at Woodlands Secondary School on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it would ensure a Mitchells Plain school beefs up security after a guard was killed over the weekend.
The man was stabbed to death at Woodlands Secondary School on Sunday morning.
The guard was found dead in the school's security office at around 6:30am in the morning with stab wounds to his chest.
According to the WCED, he last made contact with his control room just after 5am on Sunday morning.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said two security cameras were stolen.
“We are deeply saddened by the alleged murder of a security guard at Woodlands Secondary School. It is extremely concerning that this has happened on the school premises.”
In March, police confiscated weapons, dagga, cigarettes and handcuffs during a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiers12 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analyst2 hours ago
-
eThekwini Mayor hands herself over to Hawks in connection with corruption caseone hour ago
-
ANC fails to ensure gender parity with premier candidates2 hours ago
-
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasionsone hour ago
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'one hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.