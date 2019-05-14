Unemployment rate should serve as wake-up call to incoming govt - unions

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t have any time to waste and must act quickly to prevent more jobs being shed.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions say the unemployment rate should serve as a wake-up call to the incoming government.

Statistics South Africa revealed that 6.2 million people are without jobs, with the unemployment rate rising to 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

This was half a percent more compared to the previous quarter.

Trade union federation Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t have any time to waste and needed act quickly to prevent more jobs being shed.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to get to grips with the urgency of the situation because he doesn’t have the luxury of five years to see what’s wrong with the economy. At most, he has two years to give us a sense that he knows what he’s doing and has a plan,” Pamla said.

Meanwhile, South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi warned the government policies had to be changed to make sure more jobs are created rapidly.

“There will be no economic growth or job creation as long as the ANC is still implementing the same micro and economic policies it has been implementing for over 25 years. We need to address the catastrophe.”