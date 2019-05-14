TS Galaxy hitman Lepasa eager to finish Nedbank Cup on a high

National First Division side TS Galaxy are eager to etch their names in the history books of South African football when they take on giants Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban on Saturday.

Dan Malesela’s young guns have defied all odds to reach the final of the prestigious cup tournament and, if they can pull it off, will book their place in the CAF Confederations Cup tournament next season.

One of the key elements that have made the newly formed side successful in the tournament has been young striker Zakhele Lepasa’s form. The 22-year-old is the joint top goal scorer in the tournament with three goals from four appearances, including a brace in the semifinal win over Golden Arrows in Durban.

Lepasa has already been recognised for his form with a player of the tournament nomination at this year’s season-ending awards to be hosted in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time.

Lepasa says he wants to finish the competition on a high note and hopefully add to his goal tally and ultimately lift the Nedbank Cup trophy for the first time.

“I am really motivated to finish off the tournament on a high note. Everyone in the team wants to do well in the final and create a bit of history.

“I also think it will do well for my CV to win the award but the final on Saturday will decide a lot of things and we just have to do well as a team.”

Lepasa says the team will not be intimidated by the potential sellout crowd at Moses Mabhida, many of them expected to be rooting for Amakhosi in the final.

“It’s not such a big worry for us, we are used to playing in front of a big crowd whenever we play our home games in the NFD, even though this will be different we are still not going to be intimidated by the crowd in Durban.”

The Nedbank Cup final kicks off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 7pm.