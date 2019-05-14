Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation case

Trevor Manuel approached the court after the party accused him of a conflict of interest in the appointment of Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel's defamation case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be back in court on Tuesday morning.

The case was postponed last week after the EFF presented new affidavits to the High Court in Johannesburg.

Last week, the High Court judge asked for time to study new affidavits presented by the EFF.

In March, the red berets issued a statement just hours ahead of Kieswetter's appointment as Sars commissioner, calling the process corrupt.

Manuel chaired the panel that interviewed and shortlisted the candidates and the EFF claimed he favoured Kieswetter due to their alleged relationship.

Manuel had demanded an apology but the EFF refused.

The matter was expected to be heard on Tuesday.