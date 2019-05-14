Trade tensions hold rand down

-
ANC's Ebrahim Rasool set to return to WC legislaturePolitics
-
North Korea says ship seizure by US violates spirit of Trump-Kim summitWorld
-
Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral supportPolitics
-
Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschoolLocal
-
Sri Lanka province under curfew after first riot deathWorld
-
Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De DoornsLocal
-
ANC's Ebrahim Rasool set to return to WC legislaturePolitics
-
Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral supportPolitics
-
Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschoolLocal
-
Criminals target truck drivers on N1 near De DoornsLocal
-
Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation casePolitics
-
George dad launches NPO, approaches SAHRC after daughter sexually abusedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral supportPolitics
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
Cele: Security cluster to switch focus to Ramaphosa's inaugurationLocal
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
Who’s staying, who’s going? ANC announces its premiersPolitics
-
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumoursPolitics
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than oncePolitics
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral supportPolitics
-
Trevor Manuel, EFF expected back in court over defamation casePolitics
-
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election successPolitics
-
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'Politics
-
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'Politics
-
ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positionsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Saftu's Vavi warns SA's unemployment rate could increaseBusiness
-
Trade tensions hold rand downBusiness
-
China fires back at US with tariff hike on goods worth $60bnWorld
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotivesLocal
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share schemeBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Tearful Felicity Huffman admits role in US college admissions scandalLifestyle
-
Will Smith says son inspired him to pick Aladdin roleLifestyle
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97Lifestyle
-
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
-
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
-
Uefa panel to recommend Man City Champions League ban - reportSport
-
Venus sets up all-Williams clash at Italian OpenSport
-
'Half man, half god' Maradona is king of CannesLifestyle
-
Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the seasonSport
-
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
-
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
Popular Topics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
WATCH: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
Trade tensions hold rand down
The week’s trade tensions have snatched away some of the rand’s gains after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) looked set for victory in a parliamentary and provincial election last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was mostly flat on Tuesday, struggling to bounce back from a flare-up in US-China trade tensions that had dragged the currency down a day earlier.
Fresh tariff war volleys between the world’s two biggest economies were also weighing on markets in Asia and Australia, though comments from US President Donald Trump that he expects trade negotiations to be successful, aided sentiment.
At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at R14.32 to the dollar, 0.1% stronger than Monday’s close.
The week’s trade tensions have snatched away some of the rand’s gains after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) looked set for victory in a parliamentary and provincial election last week.
While the ANC secured a decisive win, international factors have largely eclipsed any impact on the rand’s direction.
However, first quarter unemployment figures to be published later on Tuesday could bring a fresh domestic influence to the rand’s movements over the course of the day.
More in Business
-
WATCH LIVE: Former Ayo board member gives insight into PIC investment20 minutes ago
-
Saftu's Vavi warns SA's unemployment rate could increase37 minutes ago
-
China fires back at US with tariff hike on goods worth $60bn14 hours ago
-
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives15 hours ago
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share scheme23 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC Inquiryone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.