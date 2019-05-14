The provinces with the highest unemployment rates from 2009 - 2019

A look at the trends in unemployment by province over the last 10 years shows that two provinces, the Free State and the Eastern Cape, have consistently had the highest unemployment rates.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the quarter one 2019 unemployment statistics on Tuesday, revealing that the unemployment rate had risen to 27.6% from 27.1% at the end of 2018.

Including the expanded unemployment rate (which also takes into account unemployed job seekers who are discouraged and are no longer actively seeking employment) the rate now stands at 38%.

Here's a breakdown of provinces with the highest official unemployment rates from 2009 to the first quarter of 2019, according to Stats SA:

2009: Eastern Cape and North West (27%);

2010: Mpumalanga (28.7%);

2011: Free State (29.4%);

2012: Free State (33.2%);

2013: Eastern Cape (27.8%);

2014: Free State (32.2%);

2015: Free State (29.8%);

2016: Free State (34.7%);

2017: Eastern Cape (35.1%);

2018: Eastern Cape (36.1%); and

First quarter of 2019: Eastern Cape (37.4%).

JUST IN: #Unemployment has increased to its highest level since late 2017. Stats SA recorded it at 27.6% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2019. pic.twitter.com/xNWNi9sA38 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019