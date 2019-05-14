The provinces with the highest unemployment rates from 2009 - 2019
A look at the trends in unemployment by province over the last 10 years shows that two provinces, the Free State and the Eastern Cape, have consistently had the highest unemployment rates.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the quarter one 2019 unemployment statistics on Tuesday, revealing that the unemployment rate had risen to 27.6% from 27.1% at the end of 2018.
Including the expanded unemployment rate (which also takes into account unemployed job seekers who are discouraged and are no longer actively seeking employment) the rate now stands at 38%.
A look at the trends in unemployment by province over the last 10 years shows that two provinces, the Free State and the Eastern Cape, have consistently had the highest unemployment rates.
Here's a breakdown of provinces with the highest official unemployment rates from 2009 to the first quarter of 2019, according to Stats SA:
- 2009: Eastern Cape and North West (27%);
- 2010: Mpumalanga (28.7%);
- 2011: Free State (29.4%);
- 2012: Free State (33.2%);
- 2013: Eastern Cape (27.8%);
- 2014: Free State (32.2%);
- 2015: Free State (29.8%);
- 2016: Free State (34.7%);
- 2017: Eastern Cape (35.1%);
- 2018: Eastern Cape (36.1%); and
- First quarter of 2019: Eastern Cape (37.4%).
JUST IN: #Unemployment has increased to its highest level since late 2017. Stats SA recorded it at 27.6% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2019. pic.twitter.com/xNWNi9sA38— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019
#unemployment The Eastern Cape recordes the highest official unemployment rate (this excludes discouraged job seekers) at 37.4%, while Limpopo recorded the lowest rate at 18.5%.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2019
Pic: @StatsSA pic.twitter.com/R0qaxXt5Zl
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
-
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.