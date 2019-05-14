View all in Latest
Security increased on N1 near De Doorns after 3 truck drivers attacked

Over the weekend, a truck driver was killed when his vehicle was pelted with a rock, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Security been heightened on a stretch of the N1 in the De Doorns area.

Three trucks have been targeted by criminals since Sunday.

Over the weekend, a truck driver was killed when his vehicle was pelted with a rock, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck was then looted.

Arrests have yet to be made.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “There is a thorough investigation currently by the South African Police Service. The truck was empty 45 minutes after the incident happened.”

Meanwhile, police have opened a culpable homicide case.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

