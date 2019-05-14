Saftu's Vavi warns SA's unemployment rate could increase

Statistics South Africa is expected to release its quarterly survey on the unemployment rate on Tuesday.

In the last quarter of last year, unemployment stood at 27.1%.

With a weak economy and other economic factors, there were concerns that number would increase.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the employment rate could decline even further.

“Our economy has stagnated and it is declining. We had load shedding and our industry is shrinking. We expect more pressure on workers at SABC, SAA, Eskom and PetroSA to pay for all the sins they did not create.”