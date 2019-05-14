Ryan Stramrood prepares for 100th Robben Island swim

Maimane takes full responsibly for drop in DA electoral support
Last week he completed his 99th crossing to Robben Island.
CAPE TOWN - Local extreme open water swimmer Ryan Stramrood is preparing for his 100th Robben Island swim.
Stramrood has crossed the English Channel, swum around Cape Horn and completed the world's first official ice mile in Antarctica.
But his most special swim is one right here at home. Last week he completed his 99th crossing to Robben Island.
Later this month he'll reach a milestone of 100 crossings.
“The last we heard the numbers had racked up. I generally do double up on the Robben Island crossing. I go from Blouberg Beach to the island and swim back. That’s when the numbers double up.”
