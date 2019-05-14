Ramaphosa’s Cabinet decisions could divide ANC, says analyst

Ridding Cabinet of those perceived to be in the Jacob Zuma faction will be one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest headaches, according to political analyst Amanda Gouws.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet made a final decision on how he plans to cut his Cabinet, a move that will most likely divide the African National Congress (ANC), according to at least one analyst.

The reconfiguration will also be informed by an investigation by Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who was tasked by Ramaphosa to look into the matter.

But what will the implications be on current Cabinet members, as well as those who have been a source of controversy?

Ridding Cabinet of those perceived to be in the Jacob Zuma faction will be one of Ramaphosa’s biggest headaches, according to political analyst Amanda Gouws.

“Many of the Zuma loyalists and politicians, who were high on the list, clearly they made it to Parliament. The scope they’ll give Ramaphosa to do what he wants to do remains to be seen.”

Ordinarily, the Cabinet would include the leader of the ANC Women’s League, but that means Ramaphosa would have to include disgraced minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Her Social Development portfolio has been a source of embarrassment for government with uncertainty around Sassa payments, due to a contractual mess.

Gouws said Ramaphosa had no choice but to appoint people he can trust.

“If he’s committed to a clean government and doing away with the huge salaries, he needs to reduce that Cabinet and he needs to appoint people he can trust.”

