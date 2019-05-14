SA unemployment rate hits highest level since 2017 at 27.6%
South Africa's unemployment rate has risen to its highest level since the third quarter of 2017 to 27.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.
The number of employed people has decreased by 237,000 to 16.3 million in the first quarter of this year, while the number of those unemployed has increased by 62,000 to 6.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.
#Unemployment #StatsSA https://t.co/zFjCXk1NBL— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
16,3m people were #employed in Q1:2019, down by 237 000 q/q #StatsSA https://t.co/OODgZ8GCaZ pic.twitter.com/p5Ta4J2sWp— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 14, 2019
