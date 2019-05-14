Police hunt suspects after man killed, wife injured in brutal WC farm attack
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was killed and a woman was wounded on a farm in the Western Cape.
According to police, four armed suspects attacked the couple, both aged 55, in their home and held them hostage in Bonnievale on Monday night.
Police said the couple was attacked at around 6:30pm.
Lobby group AfriForum said the woman had a stab wound to her chest, and was burnt with boiling water on her back. She managed to escape to a neighbouring farm and alerted police.
Her husband's body was found about 500 metres from the house.
AfriForum's Ian Cameron said the house was ransacked and the suspects fled with two firearms that had been in the safe.
He said the incident brought the number of attacks on farms in the province since January to 12, which included three murders.
“We’ve been worried about the increase in farm attacks in the Western Cape, specifically with regards to violence,” Cameron said.
During the Easter period, there were two attacks on the Redelinghuys and Villiersdorp farms. One elderly woman was raped and another was beaten.
