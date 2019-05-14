Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschool

It is understood that five suspects accosted a group of 19 international students and two professors who were on an outreach programme at a school in the township on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed robbers following a robbery at a preschool in Mamelodi.

An employee of the school was assaulted by a robber while one person was hit by a stray bullet.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "It is alleged that a group of five armed suspects accosted the visitors and robbed of personal belongings, including laptops, cellphones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US dollars."