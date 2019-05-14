Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschool

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Police hunt suspects after international students robbed at Mamelodi preschool

It is understood that five suspects accosted a group of 19 international students and two professors who were on an outreach programme at a school in the township on Monday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed robbers following a robbery at a preschool in Mamelodi.

It is understood that five suspects accosted a group of 19 international students and two professors who were on an outreach programme at a school in the township on Monday.

An employee of the school was assaulted by a robber while one person was hit by a stray bullet.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "It is alleged that a group of five armed suspects accosted the visitors and robbed of personal belongings, including laptops, cellphones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US dollars."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA